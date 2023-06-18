Cities worldwide host legendary pop-up culinary event, Le Dîner en Blanc

Photo: Christina Ferreira

The largest dinner party is set to return to the Okanagan Valley next month.

More than 100 cities worldwide, including Kelowna, will be hosting Le Dîner en Blanc, a pop-up culinary event.

"Every summer in cities around the world, thousands of people dressed entirely in white descend on a landmark public space with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including folding tables, chairs, gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, and a tablecloth," says Christina Ferreira owner, Impact Events.

Guests are invited to eat and celebrate while listening to live music.

"The event offers the perfect occasion to express their unique fashion and design style; the often elaborate and creative outfits, fantastical hats, and decorative table settings are always a fabulous spectacle," Ferreira says in a news release.

Part of the event's charm is a touch of secrecy and drama.

To maintain the uniqueness of Le Dîner en Blanc as well as staying true to tradition, guests must observe certain requirements and follow a few key rules:

Once confirmed, each guest’s participation becomes mandatory, regardless of weather conditions. This is a rain or shine event.

Dress code: elegant and white only. Originality is encouraged as long as it is stylish and tasteful.

Table setting: all white!

To ensure that the location secret is kept undisclosed until last minute, guests meet at assigned departure location and are escorted by a Dîner en Blanc volunteer.

In order to leave the event location as clean as when they arrived, guests are required to leave with all their belongings, leftovers and litter.

Guests must bring:

A table, two white chairs, white tablecloth.

A picnic basket comprising fine food and proper stemware and white dinnerware.

A catered picnic basket option, which can be picked up on site, will be available for those who do not wish to pack their own. Guests wishing to do so must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store.

Champagne and/or wine. Beer and hard liquor are prohibited.

As per British Columbia alcohol laws/regulations, guests cannot bring their own alcohol. Guests wishing to enjoy some wine or Champagne, must reserve online through Le Dîner en Blanc’s e-store. However, guests are welcome to bring their own non-alcoholic beverages.

The 9th annual event goes Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Participation to this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase 1 attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. All phases are now open and the public can participate by registering now.

"Le Dîner en Blanc organizers are working with a number of local partners to make the night even more magical. Guests can fill up their picnic basket with catering by The Globe Café & Tapas Bar, decorate their table with flowers from Floral Therapy, enjoy wine from Church & State and Corcelettes Estate Winery and most importantly the beautiful and memorable secret location," says Ferreira.