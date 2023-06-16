More than 600,000 trips have been made on shared e-mobility vehicles this year

Photo: Castanet/file

The popularity of shared micromobility vehicles in Kelowna has skyrocketed in 2023.

According to data released by the city, more than 600,000 trips have been recorded on shared e-scooters and e-bikes to date this year.

That's about four times the use year-over-year from 2022.

"Usage has also grown faster midweek (up five times year-over-year) and in Rutland (up six times), a report on the program for city council states.

"Rider surveys indicate that 70 per cent of users are Central Okanagan residents."

The report comes as the three-year micromobility permit trial moves through its final year and on the heels of complaints levied last Monday by Coun. Ron Cannan on the dangerous use of e-scooters by some in the community.

Many of those issues were also brought to the forefront when the program was first introduced in the spring of 2021.

New regulations pertaining to the program instituted in 2021 eventually left Lime as the only company permitted to provide the service.

The company is restricted to 1,000 combined e-scooters and e-bikes across the city with no more than 200 in the downtown area.

While complaints about tandem riding, riding on sidewalks and careless storage of bikes and scooters at the end of a trip continue to come in, city staff suggest the volume of complaints decreased 90 per cent between years one and two with only 24 service requests received so far this year.

Staff contend the program is contributing to a reduction in both congestion and emissions by providing an "alternative to driving in the summer when pressure on the road network is highest."

"Rider surveys indicate that 48 per cent of e-scooter trips replace driving."

The report concludes the use of shared e-scooter and e-bikes is becoming an everyday transportation option.

"Usage continues to increase and the majority of users are Kelowna residents.

"The downtown remains the most common ride area, however a significant amount of trips are happening across the city."

Staff say they will continue to monitor the program and look for opportunities to make improvements and, if the province and council decide to continue the program beyond the end of the pilot in April of 2024, staff will begin a competitive selection process for new permits in December.