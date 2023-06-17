Woman says she was attacked by a deer near Rotary Park in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson Sunset Drive Park

A Kelowna woman is sounding the alarm about an aggressive deer near downtown.

The woman, who asked us not to use her last name, says she was walking her dog Friday morning before noon near Manhattan Drive and Sunset Drive when she spotted a deer on the Sunset Drive Trail.

"It charged me and attacked me and I'm bruised, I'm scraped. I called 911. I mean, the deer charged me, it was back on its back legs. I'm traumatized," Helen says.

It's fawning season and does are having babies at this time of year and can become extremely protective, particularly when dogs are involved. Helen believes the deer was protecting its fawn, although she did not see the baby.

"I came across the deer and I yelled, 'hey, move along, move along,' and it just stared at me. I thought OK, I know this is the time they're going to attack," says Helen.

That's when she says the deer reared back and attacked her. "I'm waiting for it to punch me in the face or to stomp on my dog or something."

At that point, Helen says she called 911.

"Here's probably the most disturbing part. I was behind a tree trying to use the tree as a shield. I did everything I could possibly do to not get killed by this deer, and I'm traumatized calling 911. When I finally got the police on the phone, I'm hysterical, I'm traumatized, I'm distraught and all she can do is tell me (and remember) this deer is right in front of me still trying to attack me. She tells me to 'calm down, deer don't attack people.'"

Helen then started screaming for help as she was trying to keep from being stomped by the deer by circling a tree. A woman in a nearby building then started yelling back to find out what was going on.

"I'm screaming and screaming, help, help help. And this woman on a balcony starts screaming back at me 'what's going on?' And I said I'm being attacked by a deer."

Helen says she believes the deer got distracted because it stopped the attack and then disappeared.

"I also called conservation and they say I did absolutely everything correct. They're going to investigate it."

Helen says she suffered scrapes and bruises because of the attack and she wants other Kelowna residents to be aware of the aggressive deer by Rotary Marsh.

"I want the public to know don't walk your dogs down through there."