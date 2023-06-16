Crash briefly slowed traffic near Kelowna's Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way Friday

Photo: Brayden Ursel Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Enterprise Way Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: 3:35 p.m.

Two vehicles appear to have been involved in a crash near Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way in Kelowna Friday afternoon.

While initial reports indicated it may have been a hit and run, a Castanet reporter on scene says it doesn't appear that way.

The vehicles have now been removed from the road, allowing traffic to pass.

ORIGINAL: 3:15 p.m.

A possible hit and run has slowed traffic near Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way Friday afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a person was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle failed to remain on the scene, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Traffic has become congested in the area as a result of the crash.

Castanet will update this story with more information as it becomes available.