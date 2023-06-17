Kelowna RCMP talk boat safety, add third boat and more patrols

After six deaths occurred on Okanagan Lake last year, including one in Mission Creek, the RCMP’s West Coast Marine Services is in Kelowna this week talking about the importance of boat safety.

“We’re promoting safe boating. We’re doing a lot of vessel checks to make sure everyone has their safety gear, making sure everyone is being safe, we’re enforcing the speed zones on the lake with the four speed zones. So, we’re doing a lot of education for people who are renting boats or who haven’t been on this particular lake before and aren’t aware of the rules and what’s required of them," said Dylan Rinke of the RCMP West Coast Marine Services.

“The bridge is what we notice to be the biggest concern because there’s blind spots. Being that it’s a floating bridge on the water, as well as the break water on the other side, people will be coming around while someone is speeding through and there’s a huge risk of collision.”

Kelowna RCMP officer Michael Della-Paolera was quick to address the common thread surrounding deaths on Okanagan Lake.

"Alcohol and a lack of life jackets. Inexperienced swimmers, unfortunately we had a couple inexperienced swimmers that went out into the water and they didn't survive. We had one I can tell you for sure that involved alcohol," said Della-Paolera.

"We also had a bunch of near misses. We had one of those pontoon boats flip over because it was overloaded. If we had had more eyes on the water, that probably would have been something we could have taken care of, so that’s why we have the extra boat this year.”

The West Coast Marine Services tells Castanet only one out of approximately 20 boats they pull over are fully compliant with the laws on the water.

“We didn’t find one fully compliant boat yesterday. And again, if it’s a life jacket you’re getting a ticket. You should know better," said Rinke.

"But if it’s no batteries in your flashlight or you’re missing your flares, generally, we’re going to direct you to the marina where they can sell you it because I’d rather someone spend $100 and have their boat safe than giving them a $230 ticket and then them not go and get the items. So, generally, we’re there to educate.”

As wildfire season approaches, the RCMP want to remind people on the water to stay out of the way of water bombers and that anyone found obstructing them from doing their job can be fined $1,150 under the wildfire act of BC.