Third person connected to last week's homicides in Kelowna's Upper Mission dies

Photo: Contributed

A third person has died following what police are now calling a “double homicide” in Kelowna's Upper Mission last week.

In a brief update provided by the Kelowna RCMP Friday, police spokesperson Ryan Sencar says they continue to investigate the homicides, after two women were found killed on the evening of June 8 at 483 Swan Road.

A third man who was found in the house with significant injuries has now succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Sencar says investigators believe the killings were an “isolated incident” and “there are no outstanding suspects.” This presumably means one of the deceased people is believed to have been responsible for the homicides.

Police previously said the victims were related to each other, but the ages of the deceased are not known.

“The family in this matter has asked for privacy and the Kelowna RCMP is honouring their wishes and will not have further comment at this time,” Sencar says.

The Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue parallel investigations into the deaths.

A witness captured video from the scene just after 9 p.m. on June 8, which shows paramedics performing chest compressions on a person in the driveway.

Officers could also be seen preventing a man on the front lawn from going towards the driveway and from interacting with a young boy who was near the side of the house. The witness described a woman who appeared distraught sitting on the front steps of the home.