Man accused of setting fire to occupied Kelowna home takes back guilty plea, opts for trial

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who had pleaded guilty earlier this year to setting fire to the home of his ex-partner in East Kelowna has changed his mind, choosing to stand trial instead of proceeding with his scheduled sentencing hearing Thursday.

Grayson Jefferson pleaded guilty in January to arson in relation to an inhabited property and breaching a release order, stemming from a fire on the 3500 block of Reekie Road back in December 2020.

Jefferson appeared in Kelowna court Thursday morning for what was scheduled to be a sentencing hearing, but the hearing was derailed almost immediately. Justice Alison Beames noted a presentence psychological report that had been prepared for Jefferson included statements by him that he had not in fact committed the arson, despite pleading guilty. She expressed reservations about sentencing him given the conflict.

Defence counsel Michael Patterson told her his client wanted to proceed with sentencing and submitted a letter from him explaining why he told the presentence report writer that he hadn't committed the crime. That explanation was not read out in court.

After Justice Beames read the letter, she then read out the agreed statement of facts in the case, telling Jefferson to listen closely and decide if the circumstances of the case were what he admitted to with his guilty plea.

But while the agreed statement of facts had been previously agreed upon by the Crown and defence, defence counsel Patterson appeared to take some issue with the document after Justice Beames read it out in court. After a brief break, Patterson told Justice Beames there were “major problems” with the agreed statement of facts and his client wanted to apply to take back his guilty plea.

While this would generally involve an application by the defence that would need to be ruled upon by the judge, the Crown consented to Jefferson's application, calling the issue with the agreed statement of facts a “substantial problem.” The nature of the issue was never disclosed in court.

As a result, the case will now proceed to trial. The dates for trial are expected to be scheduled later this month.

Reading out the agreed statement of facts, which are no longer actually agreed upon, Justice Beames said Jefferson was on probation for crimes against his same ex-partner when the alleged arson occurred, calling the past relationship between the two “troubled.”

Despite having a court order not to contact her, Jefferson allegedly repeatedly called her the day before the fire, and sent her 19 unanswered texts between 9:48 p.m. and 1:38 a.m. The first of these texts read: “Honestly at this point, I hope your house burns down and you lose everything you own.”

Jefferson then allegedly drove to the rural home just before 2 a.m., doused the door of the garage with gas and then set it on fire.

A neighbour who saw the incident attempted to stop Jefferson from fleeing the scene, but Jefferson “struck [the neighbour's vehicle with his, and left the scene,” according to the not-agreed-upon agreed statement of facts.

The neighbour then banged on the door of the home, waking the woman, and she was able to escape from the home without injury.

Fire crews arrived at the home around 2 a.m. and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the home. At the time, Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens said the building sustained damage to the garage and attic area.

Police attended Jefferson's home the next morning and arrested him.

He remains out of custody on bail, as he awaits his trial.

Jefferson has a history of criminal convictions for breaching court orders. He pleaded guilty this past February to disobeying a court order in May 2021. He's scheduled to face sentencing on that conviction later this month.

He's been convicted of breaching bail conditions, breaching probation conditions and breaching a release order, in September 2019, January 2020 and December 2020 respectively.

He was also convicted of fraud over $5,000 in October 2018, and sentenced to 37 days in jail, along with assault in October 2021, when he was sentenced to three years of probation.