New affordable housing project barely making a dent in Kelowna market

Photo: Wayne Moore Ribbon cutting at Hadgraft Wilson Place

B.C.'s housing minister says the province is two decades behind when it comes to investing in housing, "and the chickens are coming home to roost."

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon made the comment Friday morning during the official opening of Hadgraft Wilson Place, a 68-unit affordable housing project in Kelowna's downtown on Bertram Street and Fuller Avenue.

"It's unacceptable. We know we have to do more," says Kahlon.

"We have 1,600 units just in Kelowna either built or underway. That's amazing, that's good partnership with local government, but we know much more that needs to happen.

"We have people that live in parks and unfortunately they're living there not because they have mental issues, not because they have addiction issues, but because they simply can't find a place."

Kahlon says housing needs to be built faster, and built more affordably.

He spoke to the project unveiled Friday, which was first envisioned in 2003 but took 20 years to become reality.

"That's just way too long. We need to reform the system," he said, pointing to legislation to be brought forward in the fall that will change the rules around how projects are approved at a local level.

Friday's unveiling is one of three projects that will add approximately 180 affordable units in the city over the next few years.

Phase 2 of the Pleasantvale development on Cambridge Avenue will add 75 units of affordable housing for families and seniors when it's complete in 2025.

The province has also committed to investing in the redevelopment of the Alexander Gardner safe house. The facility for women and children fleeing violence in Kelowna will be expanded with an additional 24 units, bringing the capacity to 44.

Hadgraft Wilson Place will include 58 units of affordable housing and 10 for clients of Pathways Abilities Society.

Pathways, a not-for-profit organization that helps individuals with developmental disabilities gain greater independence, will manage the facility. The property formerly housed Pathways' building.