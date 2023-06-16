Central Okanagan public schools commit to safe and inclusive learning environment following track and field incident

Photo: Contributed The Apple Bowl in Kelowna

In the wake of a recent incident at a School District 23 community event, the Board of Education for Central Okanagan Public Schools say they remain steadfast in their commitment to fostering safe and inclusive spaces for learning and working.

"Our trustees unanimously condemn any form of bullying, harassment, or intolerance in or around schools, including at District-led events in our larger community," the Board of Education says in a recent press release.

"The safety of students and staff is always the top priority of Central Okanagan Public Schools, and the harassment of any child, youth, or staff member in our district is never acceptable within schools or from adults in our community."

The school board says its school district is guided by a strategic plan that emphasizes the creation of a safe, inclusive, equitable, and inspirational learning environment.

"The district unequivocally denounces any political agendas, movements, or groups that propagate intolerance and disseminate misinformation," the Board states. "While everyone has the right to hold their own views, no one is entitled to express views or make false statements that defame, harass, or threaten the students or staff members of Central Okanagan Public Schools. The district continues to strive towards fostering a caring community that embraces and supports individuals from all backgrounds, including those who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

"As a public school system, Central Okanagan Public Schools is committed to combating bullying and ensuring that all members of its community feel safe, cared for, and ready to learn. Intolerance in any form will never be welcome within the district. The district encourages everyone within the community to reflect on how they can contribute to nurturing caring communities through acts of kindness, inclusion, and acceptance."

The news release also indicates that Central Okanagan Public Schools have implemented policies against bullying, harassment, and discrimination that are in alignment with the BC Human Rights Code.

"The district firmly believes that its strong culture is a significant contributing factor to its position as one of the top-performing school districts in Canada. When individuals feel a sense of belonging and safety, they are more prepared and motivated to learn."

The Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan School District continue to investigate the incident.