Surrey company proposing four-storey apartment building for Glenmore Drive

A Surrey company is proposing to build a four-storey apartment building in the 1000 block of Glenmore Drive.

Lake Edge Developments is asking the City of Kelowna to rezone the property between 1064 and 1084 Glenmore Dr. and to approve a development permit application so it can build 67 apartments. The three properties, which are located just north of Grace Baptist Church, would need to be rezoned from large lot housing to apartment housing.

“This proposed development recognizes the City of Kelowna’s strategic approach to overall residential growth including better use of precious developable land in accordance with the city's OCP/future land use, healthy city strategy and planning initiatives,” Lime Architecture wrote in the application. “Although this project is proposing rezoning, we feel the proposed zoning still aligns with the city’s long-term vision.”

The building would consist of 40 one-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom homes and one with three bedrooms. There would be 70 parking spaces and 55 bicycle storage spots.

“Kelowna’s Glenmore area is ideally located for multi-family residential use as the area is experiencing tremendous population growth with low availability rates,” Lime wrote in its application. “Because of its associated high walk score and bike score, the reliance on automobile use is greatly reduced allowing the area to diversify while creating healthy community practices and reducing the residents carbon footprint.”