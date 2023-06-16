BC Transit shifts into summer service mode in Kelowna region

Photo: Wayne Moore

BC Transit is shifting into summer mode in the Kelowna region.

Starting July 2, 2023, Kelowna Regional Transit System users will see scheduled adjustments on many routes throughout the region.

In response to customer demand, select trips on the Route 13 Quail Ridge will be maintained through the summer.

"BC Transit works hard to match service with demand and these changes reflect school no longer being in full session. Service on these routes will increase in the fall when school is back in full session," states a news release from BC Transit.

Transit users are encouraged to visit the BC Transit website for more detailed information on fares, trip planning, and to sign up for customer alerts. The website provides a comprehensive resource for passengers to plan their journeys, access up-to-date transit information, and stay informed about any service changes or disruptions that may occur.

"BC Transit and its regional partners are dedicated to providing efficient and reliable transit services to the residents of Kelowna. By making necessary adjustments to meet the changing needs of the community, they aim to enhance the overall transit experience for passengers in the region," says BC Transit.