Second Matthew Good show announced at Creekside Theatre

The Matthew Good concert in Lake Country was so popular the Creekside Theatre has now added a second show.

Following the overwhelming success of the first show, recording artist Matthew Good has confirmed a second intimate performance at Creekside Theatre on October 4th.

"Our first show featuring Matthew Good, the multiplatinum selling recording artist who began his career as the front man for the Matthew Good Band in the 1990s and early 2000s, sold out in less than 24 hours," states a news release from Creekside Theatre.

Good's two shows are part of Creekside's 2023 Creekside fall season, which boasts an impressive lineup of both local and touring acts. The diverse range of artists includes the likes of Jimmy Rankin, Anna Jacyszyn and Guy Davis.

