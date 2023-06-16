Rosters set for Homebase charity baseball game

NHL players are warming up for the annual Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch event next weekend.
With one week before the big game, the KGH Foundation has announced a star-studded lineup of NHL players who will be trading in their hockey sticks for a baseball bat in support of their Closer Than You Think campaign.
It includes names like Tyler Myers, Luke Schenn, Duncan Keith, Shea Weber and more, all of which will be swinging for the fences as all proceeds will go towards the KGH Foundation.
Friday night’s All-Star matchup is always entertaining and features a pre-game Player’s Choice autograph session with the NHL players.
Opening ceremonies are set to feature the August Luxury Motorcars Supercar showcase, with plenty of time to enjoy the Tommy Guns beverage garden. Plus, OKGN Lifestyle will be on-site selling their Homebase Capsule Collection, with proceeds going to HOMEBASE and the KGH Foundation.
The entire community is welcome to participate in the Cardinal Sport Online Auction and 50/50 draw to help raise more money.
Tickets are still available and a full list of teams has been revealed for the June 23 game below:
Team Gorges
- Josh Gorges (Captain), Retired NHL Defenceman, Montréal Canadiens; Buffalo Sabres
- Tyler Bouck, Former NHL Centre, Dallas Stars; Phoenix Coyotes; Vancouver Canucks
- Rene Bourque, Retired NHL Right Winger, Montréal Canadiens; Calgary Flames; Chicago Blackhawks
- Joel Edmundson, Defenceman, Montréal Canadiens
- Cody Franson, Former NHL Defenceman, Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres
- Trent Kitsch, Co-founder, Kitsch Wines
- Carey Price, Retired NHL Goalie, Montréal Canadiens
- Wade Redden, Retired NHL Defenceman, Ottawa Senators; New York Rangers
- Jordin Tootoo, Retired NHL Right Winger, Nashville Predators; New Jersey Devils; Chicago Blackhawks
- Aaron Volpatti, Retired NHL Left Winger, Vancouver Canucks; Washington Capitals
- TJ Caig (Pitcher), Retired EIHL forward
Team Comeau:
- Blake Comeau (Captain), Left Winger, Dallas Stars
- Cam Barker, Former NHL Defenceman, Vancouver Canucks; Edmonton Oilers; Minnesota Wild
- Duncan Keith, Former NHL Defenceman, Chicago Blackhawks
- Tyler Myers, Defenceman, Vancouver Canucks
- Luke Schenn, Defenceman, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Damon Severson, Defenceman, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Todd Simpson, Retired NHL Defenceman, Calgary Flames; Phoenix Coyotes
- Mike Smith, Goalie, Edmonton Oilers
- Shea Weber, Defenceman, Arizona Coyotes
- Ryan Caig (Pitcher), Kelowna