Rosters set for Homebase charity baseball game

NHL players are warming up for the annual Gorges-Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch event next weekend.

With one week before the big game, the KGH Foundation has announced a star-studded lineup of NHL players who will be trading in their hockey sticks for a baseball bat in support of their Closer Than You Think campaign.

It includes names like Tyler Myers, Luke Schenn, Duncan Keith, Shea Weber and more, all of which will be swinging for the fences as all proceeds will go towards the KGH Foundation.

Friday night’s All-Star matchup is always entertaining and features a pre-game Player’s Choice autograph session with the NHL players.

Opening ceremonies are set to feature the August Luxury Motorcars Supercar showcase, with plenty of time to enjoy the Tommy Guns beverage garden. Plus, OKGN Lifestyle will be on-site selling their Homebase Capsule Collection, with proceeds going to HOMEBASE and the KGH Foundation.

The entire community is welcome to participate in the Cardinal Sport Online Auction and 50/50 draw to help raise more money.

Tickets are still available and a full list of teams has been revealed for the June 23 game below:

Team Gorges

Josh Gorges (Captain), Retired NHL Defenceman, Montréal Canadiens; Buffalo Sabres

Tyler Bouck, Former NHL Centre, Dallas Stars; Phoenix Coyotes; Vancouver Canucks

Rene Bourque, Retired NHL Right Winger, Montréal Canadiens; Calgary Flames; Chicago Blackhawks

Joel Edmundson, Defenceman, Montréal Canadiens

Cody Franson, Former NHL Defenceman, Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres

Trent Kitsch, Co-founder, Kitsch Wines

Carey Price, Retired NHL Goalie, Montréal Canadiens

Wade Redden, Retired NHL Defenceman, Ottawa Senators; New York Rangers

Jordin Tootoo, Retired NHL Right Winger, Nashville Predators; New Jersey Devils; Chicago Blackhawks

Aaron Volpatti, Retired NHL Left Winger, Vancouver Canucks; Washington Capitals

TJ Caig (Pitcher), Retired EIHL forward

Team Comeau: