Canada Day fireworks will go ahead as planned

Photo: Dan Riedlhuber

Despite a record start to the wildfire season and tinder dry conditions this year's Canada Day fireworks show will go on as scheduled in Kelowna.

While a Category 3 fire ban is in place within the Kamloops Fire Centre that includes the use of fireworks, fire prevention officer Paul Johnson notes the ban pertains to Crown lands and land outside municipal jurisdiction.

Johnson tells Castanet the Canada Day fireworks show takes place on Okanagan Lake and is run by professionals who are certified through Natural Resources Canada.

He notes they have also taken out millions of dollars in liability insurance.

While the Canada Day show is scheduled to go ahead, Johnson reminds the general public fireworks of any kind are not allowed outside of professional shows.

City bylaws restrict the sale or use of any casual fireworks.

He says those available on the commercial market may not be as stable as those used in professional shows and could cause injury, or worse, if not used properly.

Kelowna's Canada Day fireworks show is slated for July 1 at about 10 p.m.