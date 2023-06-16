Boarded-up house burns in overnight Kelowna fire

Photo: Facebook/Tammy Kasper

An abandoned house went up in flames overnight in Kelowna.

About 11 p.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch centre received multiple 911 calls about the blaze, near Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue.

Crews arrived to find heavy flame coming from the rear of the boarded-up structure, says Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Shayne Kiehlbauch.

The structure was slated for demolition.

Flames had already gone up the side of the house and into the attic, says Kiehlbauch.

More resources arrived, and firefighters entered the building, but backed off when fire broke through the roof and the roof structure showed signs of weakening.

"The fire attack was changed to defensive, and crews were able to knock down the fire from the exterior," says Kiehlbauch.

"At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire, but it is deemed suspicious," he adds.

Three engines, a rescue truck, ladder truck, command unit, safety unit, RCMP and paramedics responded to the scene, along with 18 fire personnel.