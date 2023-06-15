Campfire ban remaining in place in Central Okanagan

Photo: pixabay

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan says campfires are staying banned within its fire service areas.

That is despite a move by the BC Wildfire Service to lift its own ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre as of noon Friday.

“The Central Okanagan continues to experience high temperatures, dry conditions and high to extreme fire danger ratings,” said the RDCO in a news release.

The campfire ban affects all local government fire jurisdictions in the Regional District of Central Okanagan including the City of West Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Westbank First Nation and the Ellison, Joe Rich, North Westside and Wilson’s Landing fire service areas in the Central Okanagan East and West Electoral Areas. Campfires are not permitted at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The local ban does not apply in provincial parks and on Crown land outside of fire protection areas.

Violators of the ban could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint.

Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.