Kelowna rallies around brothers who spent 10 years in a refugee camp

Patrons of Global Fitness & Racquet Centre probably recognize their smiling faces.

Ayham and Said* have been spending a lot of time at the gym, improving their physical and mental health. The brothers, aged 21 and 23, arrived in Kelowna last December with their mother and younger brother after fleeing civil war in Syria and spending a decade in a refugee camp in Lebanon.

“Said said that when he came to Lebanon he was 10-years-old and Ayham, he (was) nine-years- old,” explains cousin Marwa*, who was acting as interpreter for the young men who are just beginning to learn to speak English. Marwa has been in Kelowna since 2019.

A local church group decided more than five years ago that they wanted to sponsor a Syrian family.

“It took probably four-and-a-half years of paperwork and documentation and waiting,” said Jenn Burnett, lead for the refugee sponsorship team. “In that time, these boys have gotten a lot bigger.”

She said it was a more complicated sponsorship because by the time they would be able to come to Canada, Said and Ayham would be adults. “There was a risk that they would be considered three separate families instead of being able to come as one. But, obviously, given what they’ve been through, it benefitted the family if we could keep them together,” adds Burnett.

Once they got to Kelowna, though, the brothers found that, outside of three hours of ESL classes, they didn’t have anything to do. That’s when another member of the sponsorship team stepped in and contacted Global, which offered them six months of free gym passes.

“They’re always so happy and excited to be here,” said Global’s culture engagement officer Asia Snook. “(They) always have a smile on their faces, always waving. They clean up after themselves. It’s that little bit of normalcy throughout this massive transition that they’re going through.”

The brothers appreciate how they have been welcomed into the Kelowna community.

“He loves the culture here,” said Marwa, translating for Said. “Because they show respect. They don’t ask him ‘are you a refugee here?’ They treat him like a Canadian.”

Burnett, who tears up when she think about how long the family spent in that refugee camp waiting to come to Canada, says she’s proud of the way her city has embraced them.

She says it takes a village and thanked Dr. Onishenko and the Creekside Dental Clinic, which responded to emergency dental needs, McElhanney Engineering, which donated money for workout clothing, and the many private citizens who made financial donations and donations in kind.

*Castanet has agreed not to use the family’s last name