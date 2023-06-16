Pandosy waterfront park to open to public on June 24

On June 24, Kelowna's waterfront will gain a new public attraction as a new park opens its doors at the junction of Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue.

The park, boasting an array of facilities for both land and water-based activities, has been carefully designed to serve as a key point of convergence for the Kelowna Paddle Trail and the Abbott Active Transportation Corridor. Among its many features, visitors will find pedestrian promenades, a naturalized beach, an urban beach, picnic spots, and a boardwalk. The park also includes basketball hoops, benches, a public pier, a misting station, a floating dock, and an accessible kayak launch.

Kelowna residents are invited to partake in a variety of family-friendly activities to celebrate the park's official launch on Saturday, June 24. The festivities, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include Park & Play, featuring Zorbs, sports, and games.

In addition, there will be a formal program at 1 p.m. featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches from Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, and KLO Neighbourhood Association President Paul Clark.

Attendees can also look forward to live music performances throughout the day and an array of food options provided by onsite food trucks. Inclusive initiatives like CRIS Adaptive Adventures and Cycling Without Age will also be available to provide unique experiences for visitors of all abilities, featuring piloted bike rides and an accessible kayak launch.

The park's development, a project over a decade in the making, has been significantly influenced by public input.

Earlier this year, the City of Kelowna received more than $1.14 million in provincial grant money to help fund the project.