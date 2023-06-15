Sports hall of fame in Saskatchewan meeting to discuss Kelowna track meet incident

Photo: Madison Reeve Josef Tesar reading his statement at Castanet News

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame has called an emergency meeting to discuss Josef Tesar.

He’s the man accused of making transphobic remarks about a child at an elementary school track meet at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna last week.

Two mothers claim that Tesar publicly questioned the gender of their nine-year-old daughter right before she was about to participate in the shot-put event. They further allege his wife hurled slurs at the mothers. Tesar was there to watch his grandchild compete.

In an interview Tuesday, Tesar sat down with Castanet News and denied the allegations. However, the Kelowna RCMP and Central Okanagan School District continue to investigate.

The story has garnered international attention and Tesar has come under strong condemnation.

The president of the board of directors with the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame, Ellen Grewcock, confirms to Castanet that a meeting has been called for Monday to, "discuss information we have been given”, she said.

Tesar was inducted under both the athlete and builder’s divisions in 1996 for being a "driving force" in the Prince Albert Wrestling Club. The hall of fame website notes that he grew up in Czechoslovakia, competing in Greco-Roman wrestling, winning five national championships before defecting to Canada in 1979. He moved to Prince Albert in 1980, and continued his wresting career for several years.

He coached the Saskatchewan provincial Greco-Roman team at the Western Canada Summer Games in 1983 and 1987. In 1986 and 1988 he was the national Greco-Roman coach for the world championships.

Grewcock said the board would not be making any other comment about Tesar’s standing with the hall of fame until after it meets.