Kelowna is expected to again be national crime rate leader

Kelowna's top cop doesn't expect the needle to move much when it comes to the Crime Severity Index (CSI) across the Metro Kelowna region.

As was first reported the last time the RCMP appeared before city council, the region is expected to be near the top the country's CSI rankings when figures are released later this summer by Statistics Canada.

"While RCMP are seeing improvement in key metrics (break and enter and auto theft) since fall 2022, the annual figures mirrored those of 2021," Supt. Kara Triance writes in her quarterly council report.

"Therefore no significant changes are anticipated in this summer's CSI report from last year."

In 2021, Metro Kelowna, which includes communities from Peachland to Lake Country, had a crime rate of 11,112 per 100,000 population. The national average was more than half that (5,375 per 100,000).

Triance says repeat offenders continue to have a significant impact on crime in the city, acting as a driver of the region's crime rate.

In an effort to combat the affects is crime by repeat offenders, Triance says the detachment has put in place several initiatives through the release of the province's Rapid Investigation into Repeat Offending and Random Stranger Violence in British Columbia report last fall.

And, while there are more officers in the community now than a year ago, Triance says staffing does continue to be a challenge and a key detachment priority.

"Key policing resource metrics indicate that Kelowna RCMP is dealing with relatively higher calls for service, Criminal Code of Canada offences and case loads compared to similar-size communities across the province."

According to first quarter numbers contained within the report, most property-related crime showed signs of decline while other crimes saw an increase.

Property offences across the board were down 10 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2022, led by auto theft (down 39.7%), business break and enter (down 32.8%) and mischief (down 26.6%).

Shoplifting (20.2%) and residential break ins (6.5%) were up while fraud increased only marginally.

Total persons offences dropped 2.9 per cent, however theft with violence dropped significantly (60%). Intimate partner violence trended up (18.4%).

"The metrics and related data provided within this report are continuously monitored and used by the RCMP to inform, through evidence-based analysis, our decisions and responses to crime and public safety in Kelowna," the report concluded.