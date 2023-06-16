Inquest hears man who died in Kelowna RCMP cells in 2017 overdosed on fentanyl

Photo: Obituary photo Edward James Waddell

A man who died in police custody in 2017 died after using fentanyl he had snuck into the Kelowna RCMP cells.

A B.C. Coroner's inquest into the April 1, 2017 death of Edward James Waddell began Monday in the Kelowna courthouse. Waddell, 40, had been arrested the day prior to his death after he had crashed a vehicle on Kelowna's McCulloch Road.

The inquest is held to determine the facts related to Waddell’s death, but not assign blame or legal responsibility in the decision. The seven-person jury may issue recommendations to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.

Monday, the inquest heard police suspected Waddell was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash, and a paramedic told the inquest Waddell appeared to be “nodding off” due to impairment.

At the time, Waddell had been serving an intermittent weekend sentence on an unrelated conviction. The crash occurred on a Friday afternoon, so after Waddell was checked at the hospital, he was brought to the Kelowna RCMP detachment to serve his weekend sentence.

He was found dead in his cell the following afternoon, just before 2 p.m.

The inquest heard that fentanyl was found wrapped in tinfoil in Waddell's sock following his death, and his toxicology report found that he had died from the substance.

On Thursday, RCMP Staff Sgt. John Jordan testified at the inquest. He was working at the detachment when Waddell died, and he spoke about reviewing surveillance footage of Waddell's cell following his death.

The cell surveillance video showed Waddell waking up at about 9:30 a.m. on the Saturday morning, using the toilet, spending some amount of time washing his hands in the sink and then crawling back into bed at about 10 a.m. Staff Sgt. Jordan said he last saw Waddell move at about 10:10 a.m. and paramedics were called into the cell at about 2 p.m.

“I have a rough idea of the autopsy results etc., the inference I would draw from this is he retrieved something when he was on the toilet, washed it off and took it to bed with him, turned his back to the camera,” Staff Sgt. Jordan said.

“He had his back turned to the camera when he was laying there and my thoughts are he possibly ingested it then and probably that's how he met his untimely demise, that would be the inference. That's with the benefit of hindsight.”

Police were aware of Waddell's history of drug abuse and he had previously been caught with drugs while in custody.

When asked about what could be done in the future to prevent similar in-custody deaths, the officer, who has 35 years of policing experience, said there's a balance when it comes to how invasive a search of a prisoner can be.

“You can do a perfect search but it's going to be humiliating, and I'm not sure if our society prepared to humiliate somebody every week when they come in. You want something thorough, but it can't be way out of left field,” he said.

“I don't think somebody else brought this stuff in. I think the prisoner brought in the instrument of his own demise. I'm guessing it was small, I'm guessing it was well-hidden. I suppose there's a way of finding well-hidden stuff, but how far do you want to go.

“If the jury wish to recommend more thorough searching that's something that could be considered and I know it could be implemented as long as the Supreme Court doesn't feel otherwise. It's a trade-off.”

He also noted the detachment was short staffed on the day of Waddell's death, due to a homicide in Kelowna that had occurred just hours before. The body of 23-year-old Michael Madsen was found inside a burning home on Stockwell Avenue in the early morning hours of April 1, 2017, diverting RCMP resources.

But Staff Sgt. Jordan said more staff at the detachment likely wouldn't have saved Waddell's life.

“There weren't enough 'horses' so to speak to effectively manage everything, but that's from a policing point of view,” he said. “As far as what happened to Mr. Waddell, I don't think having extra bodies would have made a big difference.

“[A death in cells] is a pretty rare occurrence, and the fact that it happened hours after a homicide was reported, it's almost unheard of for two big things like that to happen on top of each other.”

A the time, police said Madsen's deaths was “related to the drug trade and the organized crime element,” but no one has ever been charged in the killing.

The Coroners inquest is scheduled to continue through to Monday.