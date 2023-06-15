Rustic Reel takes control of event and renames it; A Reel Fishing Derby to be held Saturday

Photo: Kelowna Fishing Derby

Rustic Reel Brewing Company has taken over control of the Kelowna Fishing Derby, the first of which was held 13 years ago.

The Kelowna brew pub has renamed the event to A Reel Fishing Derby. It will be held on Saturday, and there will be plenty of new features. Along with the main prize of longest fish, there will be a random draw of two different lengths, with the closest submitted fish winning the prize. A participation prize draw is also being added for anyone under the age of 12.

And instead of anglers being limited to only Okanagan Lake, six different regions within the Central Okanagan are now included, giving greater options to anglers, and making it more inclusive and accessible.

“We’re hoping to grow this derby more and more each year, adding both a community and camaraderie feel to it as well as a charitable portion,” Rustic Reel owner Susi Foerg said in a press release.

Rustic Reel reached out to business and individuals for sponsorships, and enough were collected to provide free registrations to CRIS Adaptive Adventures clients. CRIS Adaptive Adventures is an organization that runs guided and supported outdoor programs for persons with disabilities.

“With any event we hold at Rustic Reel, we like to include and promote other local companies,” Foerg said. “So we are excited that our registration packages will have some freebies from local businesses such as Okanagan Spirits and BC Tree Fruits in them.”

For more information and to register for the event, visit the website at www.kelownafishingderby.com.