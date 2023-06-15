68-unit affordable housing complex set to open in downtown Kelowna Friday

Photo: Cindy White

A new affordable housing complex is set to be unveiled in downtown Kelowna Friday.

Provincial Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Mayor Tom Dyas will do the honours for Hadgraft Wilson Place on Bertram Street and Fuller Avenue.

The six-storey, 68-unit apartment is situated on property which formerly housed the Pathways Abilities Society building.

The building's name recognizes two families who were strong advocates for persons with disabilities and have provided extensive support to Pathways.

The society will operate the building after reaching a 60-year non-market lease agreement with the city.

The apartment will include 58 affordable housing units for those with low-to-moderate incomes and 10 affordable housing units for clients of Pathways.

The city will continue with ownership of the property while Pathways will be responsible for all property-related costs over the duration of the contract, including maintenance, utilities, taxes, and insurance.