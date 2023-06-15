Campfire ban lifting in Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Colin Dacre

The BC Wildfire Service is lifting the campfire ban in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Campfires will again be allowed in the region as of noon Friday thanks to “favourable weather over the last week and cooler conditions forecast in the coming days.”

Category two and three open fires remain prohibited, along with fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and more.

The BCWS wildfire regulations apply to all public and private land under provincial jurisdiction. Local governments may keep their own campfire bans in place, so residents should get with their municipality before having a backyard fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.