Bystanders detain suspect in stabbing outside Orchard Park Mall Wednesday

Madison Reeve

Two bystanders jumped in and detained a man following a stabbing at the Orchard Park Mall bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, Const. Mike Della-Paolera says an officer patrolling in the area Wednesday morning was flagged down following the stabbing. The officer located the suspect and arrested him, after two bystanders physically detained him while waiting for police.

“The bystanders had witnessed the attack and quickly jumped into action, disarming the male and pulling him away from the victim,” Const. Della-Paolera said.

“The officer provided emergency first aid to the victim until Emergency Health Services arrived to transport her to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. The female has several injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Const. Della-Paolera says the victim and suspect are known to each other and he described the stabbing as an “isolated incident.”

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody at the Kelowna RCMP detachment. He remains in custody and faces several charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” said Const. Della-Paolera.

“The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers, were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident.”