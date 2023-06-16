Kelowna taking next step in process to borrow $241M for rec and activity centres

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Cerntre

Kelowna city council will be asked to take the next step in the city's attempt to seek borrowing authorization from the public to build a new Parkinson Rec Centre, two activity centres and redevelop the Rutland sports fields.

The amount proposed is $241.32 million.

If council, as expected, gives first three readings to the borrowing bylaw Monday it would go to the province for statutory approval. Once that approval is granted, the city would set a date for an Alternative Approval Process, likely in the fall.

Under provisions of an AAP, 10 per cent of the city's registered voters would have to oppose the borrowing bylaw to kill it. The city would then either walk away or go to a full citywide referendum.

The borrowed money would represent the lions share of the overall cost of the recreation projects estimated at $287.5 million.

The remainder of the funds would come from taxation, reserves and grants.

The city says $242 million would go toward construction of a new PRC, $36 million for Glenmore and Mission activity centres, $4.5 million for redevelopment of Rutland sports fields and $5 million for a partnership with UBCO and Okanagan College.

Council adopted the funding formula a month ago.