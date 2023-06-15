Driver, 17, busted going 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP say they caught a teenage driver Wednesday who was travelling at 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

An officer was parked shortly after 9 a.m. on the right-hand shoulder of Stewart Road, facing northbound, in a fully marked police vehicle.

According to a media release, the officer noticed a vehicle approaching his location at a high rate of speed within a posted 50 km/h zone.

The officer promptly activated his emergency lights and pulled over the vehicle.

A male driver, 17, was issued a ticket for excessive speed, resulting in a $368 fine, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

"This kind of driving behaviour is extremely dangerous, not only for inexperienced drivers but also for the cyclists who frequently use this route. There has been an increase in speeding along Stewart Rd since the new South Perimeter Way opened, so you can expect a greater police presence in the area," said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna Municipal Traffic Service.