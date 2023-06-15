Wildfire smoke affecting the Southern Interior should move out by the end of the day

Photo: Castanet Webcam

Smoke that has drifted into the valley from wildfires to the north and east of us should dissipate throughout the day Thursday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terry Lang says a shift in upper level winds to a westerly direction will move the smoke farther to the east.

"It looks like it will slowly make its way out of the valley through the day today and by the evening for the most part is should have cleared out," Lang tells Castanet News.

"There are a few different sources for the smoke. Mostly from northeastern British Columbia, but there is also a contribution from the fires in Alberta as well."

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and South Thompson.

The statement says smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

Lang says current weather patterns should keep distant smoke away.