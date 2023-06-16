Driver who nearly killed Kelowna homeless woman was impaired: police

Photo: Madison Reeve

Police say the driver of an SUV who was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and nearly killed a pedestrian in Kelowna this spring was impaired.

RCMP reported after the April 27 incident at Enterprise Way at Leckie Road that the SUV was driving erratically before hitting a woman, 56, of no fixed address.

The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries.

When asked for an update on the file Thursday, Kelowna RCMP said the driver was determined to be impaired.

"There is no update on the file regarding her health, but we couldn't release that information anyway due to privacy issues," said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera on Thursday.

The identity of the impaired driver is unknown.