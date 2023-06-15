Woman sent to hospital after altercation in Kelowna

Photo: Brayden Ursel

One person has been sent to hospital after an altercation near the corner of Kelowna's Guishachan Road and Gordon Drive Thursday morning.

According to a witness at the scene, a fight broke out between a man and a woman around 8:30 a.m. That's when he pulled over and tried to call the police.

“We were driving along the road heading towards school and we saw a pretty heavy altercation behind us here, so we pulled in back here and we were coming down and we could see some heavy arguing and this guy appeared to be throwing hands as well," said witness Wylie Brown.

He tells Castanet he believes the woman was struck over the head with a rock.

“I think two people had actual rocks they had picked up off the ground in their hands and one of the ladies got struck and was bleeding pretty heavily and was laying on the ground for a while. She later got taken away in the ambulance and I think the main guy got taken away in a police car as well," he said.

“We definitely saw punching and fighting, but we didn’t actually see the rock strike, which is what we think happened.”

At the scene, police could be seen taping off the area as an ambulance took the woman to hospital.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update the story when more information becomes available.