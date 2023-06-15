Motorists advised of car show downtown Kelowna on Father's Day

Photo: Cindy White File Photo

The CSN Father’s Day Car Show returns to City Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The City of Kelowna says traffic routes will be maintained in the downtown core as participants make their way into the park with their vehicles. However, lane and parking restrictions will be in effect along Leon Avenue, Water Street, Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street from 6 to 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Traffic control personnel will be on site and motorists are advised to be aware of increased traffic in the area.

Parking in the first bay of the main lot at City Park will be restricted starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, to accommodate set-up. Both the first and second bay will remain closed throughout the day on Sunday.

Visitors are advised that vehicles and vendors will be in the grass area adjacent to the parking lot and children’s playground. Accessible parking will still be available in the City Park parking lot.

Shuttle service is available for event goers. Shuttles will run between Kelowna Regional Library (1380 Ellis Street) and City Park.

Vehicle and event load-out from City Park will begin at 4 p.m. and end at approximately 7 p.m. Parking in the main lot at City Park will re-open to the public once load-out is complete.