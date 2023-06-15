Kelowna city hall has received overwhelming support to save Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Photo: Kelowna Springs Golf Course

Kelowna city councillor Luke Stack told a recent meeting he has never received more public feedback about one topic than he has about the controversy surrounding the future of Kelowna Springs Golf Course.

So it's not surprising that city hall has been inundated with correspondence leading up to next Tuesday's public hearing.

As of Wednesday, city hall had received 97 pieces of correspondence, all in favour of changing the future land use of the golf course from industrial to private recreational in the 2040 Official Community Plan.

The future land use change to industrial was made at the request of the owners who suggested Kelowna Springs would not likely remain operational through the life of the OCP.

After a first attempt by Stack to reopen discussion on the change failed last summer, the course was sold to B.C.-based developer Denciti Development Corp for what company CEO Garry Fawley said was "north of $30 million."

Fawley told Castanet at the time of the announcement he was willing to work with the community to find a solution that could work for everyone, including the possible retention of a nine-hole golf course.

The golf course has remained open for this season, but Fawley couldn't commit beyond 2023.

Following the announcement the sale had been complete, Stack was successful in getting the new council to agree to take another look at the OCP designation, prompting next Tuesday's public hearing.

The public hearing is slated to begin at 4 p.m. in council chambers.