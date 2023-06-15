City of Kelowna payroll tops $109 million in 2022

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna paid out more than $109 million in salaries and benefits in 2022.

According to figures released as part of the city's annual report, $92.4 million was paid out in salaries including council, with the remaining $17.3 million in benefits.

That's an increase of more than $8 million from the $101.5 million spent the previous year.

As part of its provincially-mandated yearly reporting, the city is also required to itemize each employee earning more than $75,000.

According to figures contained within the report, 580 staff members topped that threshold, 55 more than 2021.

In all, 165 non-union, 277 unionized CUPE employees and 138 firefighters took home in excess of $75,000.

In 2022, 249 staff members took home in excess of $100,000 including 103 non-union members, 27 unionized employees and 119 within the fire department. That's an increase of 44 from 2021.

While the majority of RCMP member wages are also paid by the city, those figures are not included as part of the payroll report.

City manager Doug Gilchrist, the head of the corporation, tops the list of wage earners, bringing in $318,482 in 2022.

Airport manager Sam Samaddar came in at $217,875.

The rest of the top 10 include:

Mac Logan, infrastructure general manager - $210,265

Stu Leatherdale, corporate and protective services divisional director - $202,895

Genelle Davidson, financial services divisional director - $198,886

Jim Gabriel, active living and culture divisional director - $194,570

Carl Weaden, corporate strategic services divisional director - $191,474

Derek Edstrom, partnerships and investments divisional director - $190,666

Ryan Smith, planning and development services divisional director - $186,624

Travis Whiting, fire chief - $181,611

The city also paid out more than $390.9 million to suppliers. Included in that list is governments and other agencies which it collects taxes for.