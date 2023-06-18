Parks Alive returning for another summer of music

Photo: Festivals Kelowna Performances on Wednesday nights will take place at the Island Stage in Waterfront Park.

Parks Alive is returning to Kelowna parks and spaces this summer.

Giving a spot for local and touring artists to show off their talent, Parks Alive will have something for everyone.

Kicking off Tuesday, July 4, with the Valley First Community Music Tuesdays, and wrapping up Saturday August 26 with the PC Urban and Nicola Wealth Theme Weekends, Parks Alive events will happen five days a week, every week in July and August.

A full season schedule will be announced soon on their website, where you'll be able to track down all the artists you want to watch this summer.

Attendance is free to the public, and Kelowna residents are encouraged to take in the action, show their support, and enjoy what other Kelowna locals have to offer.

You can catch the first Parks Alive event at Quilchena Park on July 4, where you can expect to listen to some groovy summer tunes.