Kelowna's Runaways Lounge shutting down

Photo: Contributed

Another Kelowna bar and lounge is closing its doors.

Runaways Lounge, formerly the Mission Taphouse, has announced that this will be its last week in operation.



"It’s with a very heavy heart that we must announce, Runaways will officially be closed as of June 19," states a post on their Facebook page.

Castanet reached out to owner Dan Bernier for comment on the abrupt closure but we did not receive a response.

The Facebook post indicates that this week's scheduled events will proceed and, "we would love to see your friendly faces and share one last experience together."

The lounge changed hands and re-opened in August 2022, but after 11 months, is closing.

"The Runaways team would like to express our gratitude towards all who came out and supported local events over the past year. Venues may come and go but music never dies..."