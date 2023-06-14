Sailboat adrift on Okanagan Lake blown down shoreline into a dock

Photo: Mandy Wong

A sailboat that was spotted taking on water in Okanagan Lake near Strathcona Beach has been pushed along the shore by Tuesday night's strong winds.

"For the second time in two years we have had to wrestle with boats that have broken free to protect our dock from being damaged," says Mandy Wong.

The notorious sailboat has been adrift in Okanagan Lake for weeks. It is almost completely submerged and the mast is not upright but rather secured to the sailboat.

Wong says she believes the boat is stuck on the bottom of the lake because the water by her dock is quite shallow. The sailboat now has caution tape wrapped around the hull.

"More and more people are tying their boats up to buoys along the shoreline. Wind storms are increasingly common in the Okanagan and the more boats tied up in the lake the more this will happen. Boaters need to be concerned about their investment in the water and resident's investment in their dock," said Wong.

Many people have commented on the boat on social media but it's not clear if the owner of the vessel is even aware that their boat is adrift and potentially causing damage to other property along the shoreline.

Despite Okanagan Lake being an inland waterway, the Canadian Coast Guard is responsible for sinking vessels and marine pollution from vessels. Other issues may be reported to the RCMP or Transport Canada depending on what the issue is.