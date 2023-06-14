Kelowna council turns down request from Liquid Zoo to remain open until 3 a.m.

Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna city council has denied as application by the Liquid Zoo to increase the hours and capacity of the downtown night club.

However, a 90 minute public hearing on the issue Tuesday evening did prompt some on council to ponder whether the city's policy around downtown clubs, crafted in 2004, should be reviewed.

Liquid Zoo owner David Habib asked council to grant his application to permanently extend hours until 3 a.m. and increase capacity from the current 500 to 655 despite a negative recommendation from staff.

Habib argued allowing his club to remain open until 3 a.m. would have a positive affect on the downtown bar flush by staggering the time people left night clubs, thus lessening pressure on the RCMP and taxi and ride share companies.

He suggested it would be a benefit to have staggered closing times across the downtown area with more than one club closing at 3 a.m.

In voting against the request, Coun. Loyal Wooldridge focused on a letter from RCMP Supt. Kara Triance who opposed the change.

In the letter, Triance reiterated the Kelowna detachment already handles a 45 per cent larger workload than other detachments.

"We also know there is an immediate need to increase the RCMP by 20 per cent," said Wooldridge.

"It's not wise to do this permanently."

Coun. Mohini Singh added the city is already struggling with RCMP manpower which will only get worse with the expected influx of tourists in the coming months.

"More people...fewer boots on the ground," she said.

Coun. Luke Stack who was on council when downtown licensing was reviewed more than a decade ago said the council of the day did consider many of the things Habib is suggesting.

In terms of closing times, Stack says council considered later closings and even no restrictions but settled on 2 a.m.

He says the policy is defendable.

"However, if council wants to create another task force and review the whole downtown liquor nightclub scene...it's a big job...you can do so," said Stack.

"But, I think until that's done we should maintain the established policy that's basically been guiding our city since 2004 and not just make a one-off change.

"If we want to look at this we should look at it in a wholesome way or stick with the plan we have."

Mayor Tom Dyas agreed a second look at the policy is needed, suggesting the needs of tourists and residents have changed since 2004.

He said most city policies have been amended or changed since 2004.

The application will still be forwarded to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for a final decision, but with a unanimous non-support from council.