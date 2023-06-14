RCMP investigate 'serious assault' at bus loop outside Orchard Park

Photo: Madison Reeve

Police in Kelowna are investigating a "serious assault" at the bus loop outside Orchard Park mall Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene show RCMP officers taking photos of crime scene markers and police tape surrounding the transit exchange at 2271 Harvey Avenue.

"Police can confirm that all individuals involved have been located and there is no concern for public safety," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP are asking the public to stay out of the area. If anyone witnessed anything or has dash-cam or cell phone video of the incident, investigators would like to hear from you at (250) 762-3300, reference file number 2023-33094.

"There will be no further information released at this time," said Della-Paolera.