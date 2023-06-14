Southeast Kelowna to experience road closures Saturday for half marathon

Photo: PickPic

Residents of Southeast Kelowna should be aware of intermittent road closures happening this Saturday as the Kelowna Wine Country Half Marathon takes place.

Scheduled for June 17, the event will kick off at The Vibrant Vine Winery and culminate on the lakefront promenade adjacent to the Delta Grand Okanagan Hotel.

In order to facilitate the smooth execution of the half marathon, traffic control measures will be implemented in Southeast Kelowna starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. Participants of the half marathon will commence their run from The Vibrant Vine Winery, located at 3240 Pooley Road, at 7 a.m.

Runners will head east along Pooley Road, and flaggers will be present to temporarily halt traffic to ensure the safety of the participants.

The designated route will traverse various roads in the area, including Bemrose, Reekie, Hart, Todd, Saucier, and Bedford Roads. The course will lead the runners to the roundabout situated at the intersection of Casorso and Swamp Roads.

From there, the participants will enter the Mission Creek Greenway, eventually making their way to Lakeshore Road via Truswell. The final stretch of the marathon will guide the runners through Walnut and Abbott Streets, leading them to the lakefront promenade at City Park.

To ensure a smooth flow, flaggers will be stationed at crucial intersections along this route, temporarily halting traffic as the runners pass through.

All traffic and road restrictions associated with the half marathon will be lifted by approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.