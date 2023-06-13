Smile Cookie campaign helps feed kids at YMCA daycares

Tim Horton’s visited the Dilworth Mountain YMCA Child Care Centre as a part of their Smile Cookie campaign, which raised nearly $57,000 for daycares in the Okanagan so that children can eat healthy.

“We’re super passionate about this program and about helping the kids move forward, and making sure that they have those healthy snacks so that they feel very good about their environment,” said local Tim Horton’s franchise owner Lori Olsvik.

“They feel like they are a part of the community and that the community helps them as well. Along with that, we want to make sure they are fed and have enough energy so that they can go about their day and so that they can be very positive and they can learn.”

The money raised by Smile Cookies helps feed over 600 kids throughout the Okanagan as a part of the YMCA’s healthy snacks program.

“We really want to make sure that children have access to different kinds of food that they may not have had an opportunity to experience. That could be a variety of vegetables and fruits that they just don’t get at home," said YMCA of the Southern Interior vice president of child care Danielle Miranda.

"Our educators will work with the children to discover what those things are that they’ve never eaten… We also ensure they have access to food anytime of the day. It’s really important that our children learn to self regulate and recognize hunger signals within their own bodies.”

The YMCA says the need for more healthy snacks will continue as they plan to open more child care centres in the near future.

“Our need this year is growing because we’re growing. We’re opening up four new locations, and so, we know that our partnership with Tim Horton’s will help us continue to feed the need with the children in care."