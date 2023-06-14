Municipalities across Western Canada are keeping close tabs on Kelowna's Community Safety Plan

Photo: File photo The aftermath of a break-in at a Kelowna business.

If imitation is indeed the sincerest form of flattery then the early reviews of Kelowna's Community Safety Plan appear to be positive.

During a first-year update on the plan, community safety service manager Colleen Cornock told city council the plan has been featured by the Canadian Municipal Network on Crime Prevention which focus on the development and implementation of plans of this magnitude.

"In addition, our plan was part of a national conference in the fall and in the last year our staff have connected with consultants, staff and elected officials from municipalities in Alberta, Saskatchewan and other areas of the province...all asking where our plan is at and what they can replicate in their own regions," said Cornock.

"From these conversations we are repeatedly hearing from folks that our plan is attractive as it strikes the right balance between being realistic, time based, focused and collaborative."

Cornock says the five-year plan is not about reactive responses or issues management but rather will complement service delivery, day-to-day operations and the newly created mayor's community task force on crime reduction.

The steering committee has landed on five key priorities, crime prevention intervention and sense of safety, domestic and intimate partner violence, housing and homelessness, mental health and problematic substance use, racism and discrimination.

Cornock says seven initial actions have been selected for implementation, reflecting each of those five priority areas.

One of those is a program through the Central Okanagan School District and Upstream Kelowna which works together to identify students in need who may not be exhibiting typical indicators.

"Using a universal screening assessment that confidentially identifies pre-existing factors that may or may not lead to youth homelessness or school disengagement," said program co-ordinator Philippa Putlitz.

"Through the process, we have been able to identify young people and families who have a a realm of barriers...income, housing instability, conflict in the home, feeling unsafe in school, barriers to accessing mental health support."

Cornock says during the next quarter they hope to work on creating an alternative community-based response to police calls involving people in crisis.

"We are committed to creating a community where people feel safe and are safe, but we recognize this also requires a significant shift in how we work," said Cornock.

"By moving organizations further along in the partnership continuum, we envision tremendous opportunities well beyond the advancement of the 30 actions of Kelowna's first Community Safety Plan."