Renowned BC artist has new display at Kelowna International Airport

Photo: Joshua Desnoyers Installation photographs of Steve Mennie: Semiotically Speaking at the Kelowna International Airport, June 2023.

There's something new for you to see at the Kelowna International Airport.

A new art installation from Salmon Arm artist Steve Mennie is now hanging above the airline check-in area and it's hard to miss at 40 feet long.

The display in the exhibition space, organized by the Kelowna Art Gallery, is titled Semiotically Speaking. The works highlight the artist's interest in signs and symbols, also known as semiotics. Mennie's art takes a closer look at how we use signs and symbols to communicate ideas. “How’d we ever decide that this is supposed to represent this idea,” Mennie asks his audience.

Through his stylistic but realistic approach and filtered through his unique sense of humour, Mennie challenges viewers to interpret the meaning behind the icons, imagery, and text present on the everyday signs we encounter. Mennie has also included his own playful commentary in the form of text-based painted signage.

Semiotically Speaking is presented at the Kelowna International Airport until June of 2024.

Mennie has twice been commissioned by Canada Post to design commemorative postage stamps and his work is held in both public and private collections across the country.