RCMP still offering no details on 2 bodies found in Upper Mission home

Photo: Contributed Kelowna's Upper Mission Thursday June 8, 2023

It's been nearly five days since two women were found dead in a home on Swan Drive in Kelowna's Upper Mission and police remain extremely tight-lipped about the situation.

"When we arrived on scene we discovered two bodies and a third person in critical condition," said RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera, the day after the incident, who noted the victims were related to each other.

Since that time, RCMP have released no further information on the incident or the investigation.

"I have information that we're not releasing at this point. It's a privacy matter with the family, we're working with the family and trying to be respectful as we continue our investigation," said Della-Paolera on Tuesday.

Police have referred to the deaths as an "isolated incident and there is no risk to public safety." They have not publicly called the deaths homicides, but have said they are investigating a "serious crime" described as "highly complex and sensitive."

Della-Paolera on Tuesday would not confirm the age of the deceased women.

He said the third person, a man, was found unresponsive at the home and is now in hospital receiving treatment.

An eyewitness shared a video taken just after 9 p.m. Thursday June 8, which shows paramedics performing chest compressions on a person in the driveway of 483 Swan Drive.

Officers could also be seen preventing a man on the front lawn from going towards the driveway and from interacting with a young boy who was near the side of the house. The witness described a woman who appeared distraught sitting on the front steps of the home.

