Owners of El Taquero take over former Molly’s Cafe on Bernard Avenue

Photo: Cindy White Molly's Cafe on Bernard Avenue is closed after being sold to the owners of El Taquero, who will be reopening it as a Mexican restaurant.

A Kelowna family-owned and operated restaurant is expanding.

El Taquero, which is located at 1443 Ellis Street, is opening a second location, with a different menu, on Bernard Avenue, in the old Molly’s Cafe.

“My wife and I were searching for a new location for a while. We came across Molly’s with a realtor and we talked to Mike, the owner of Molly’s, and then they told us it was available. So we started a conversation,” said Israel Camarillo, who owns El Taquero with his wife Marnie Burnett.

Camarillo says there were a lot of similarities between the story of Mike and Terry Ingram and he and his wife. “I think that they felt comfortable in leaving that space to another small family that cares deeply about what they do, and their customers,” he adds.

A post on the Molly’s website announced that the breakfast and lunch spot is now closed and a sign was taped on the front door at 520 Bernard Avenue.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and patronage throughout the years. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our beloved café, but we are forever grateful for the memories we've shared, the friendships we've forged, and the joy we've experienced together. Your support has been the backbone of our success, and we will always cherish the moments we've spent serving you. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and for making our café a cherished community gathering place,” read the online message.

Burnett told Castanet that the Ingrams are currently on vacation.

The new restaurant, Chilango by El Taquero, will serve Mexican-inspired cuisine, but with a different vibe than El Taquero.

“This is going to allow me to be less strict about the kind of Mexican I cook,” said Camarillo.

He is still waiting for permits to come through, but says the restaurant will have seating for 60-80 people, including the patio. Some staff from El Taquero are getting promotions and moving over to Chilango, while new staff is also being hired.

Camarillo wanted a location close to Bernard Avenue, and he has that with the former Molly’s site, between Ellis and St. Paul streets. He and Burnett hope to be ready for a soft opening at the beginning of July.