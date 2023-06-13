Okanagan Motorcycle Ride For Dad rethinking the event after this year’s ride marred by two crashes

Photo: Contributed A rider who was part of the Okanagan Ride For Dad suffered a minor injury in a collision in West Kelowna Sunday.

The organizers of the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride For Dad are mulling their options after two crashes marred the event Sunday.

The first incident involved an RCMP motorcycle officer who was part of the escort for the ride. He was hurt at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street. The officer sustained minor injuries.

The second collision happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Westlake/Hudson Road. The rider suffered a broken thumb.

Unfortunately traffic safety volunteers cancelled their participation at the last minute.

“We were notified less than 24 hours before the ride that, basically, they weren’t going to show up,” explained Bob Charron, one of the founding members of the ride. “So we notified the RCMP, at which time they said okay, this changes things.”

He says the RCMP offered to do the escort but told the ride that if there was no police escort in the intersection to stop and direct traffic, then the motorcyclists would have to obey all traffic laws and stop at red lights.

He wouldn’t name names, but said that anyone providing traffic safety control for events like the Okanagan Motorcycle Ride For Dad have to be trained and in compliance with WCB regulations.

“Normally in the past, a certain company will take the lead and organize these people. They’ll call around (and ask) hey, do you want to help out? In return we usually provide a free meal and some recognition for their volunteer work.

“This year, the company that we dealt with before was ya, ya, ya, we’re on it, we’re on it. And then the last two weeks, all of a sudden, I didn’t hear anything. Then the day before the ride, I finally got a call from them and the impression I got was we’re not going to be there. Screw you.”

He said the line went dead, and he never heard back from the company.

Despite the two incidents in Kelowna and West Kelowna, Charron says the rest of the ride through Summerland, Penticton and Okanagan Falls went smoothly.

He’s expects the fundraiser will go ahead next year, but the volunteer board of directors will have to consider whether to find a replacement traffic safety group or run it as an unescorted ride. That would require participants to obey all traffic laws, likely spreading out the time it takes to complete the event.

“I’ve already spoken with the police and they said that in future we are going to have to guarantee that we have traffic controllers, to be able to do it,” said Charron.

Donations are still coming in, but Charron says the ride has already raised approximately $140,000 this year for the fight against prostate cancer. Since 2009, over $740,000 has been raised for ground-breaking prostate cancer research and life-saving public awareness campaigns in the Okanagan.

Charron is thanking the RCMP, all the volunteers, sponsors, the 340 riders, as well as the venues that helped make the event possible. A volunteer appreciate dinner is scheduled for June 21 at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 in Kelowna.

He adds that they are also seeking new volunteers to join the executive committee.