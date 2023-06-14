Attendance lags at blood and plasma donor centres

Madison Reeve

Canadian Blood Services is calling on people in the B.C. Interior, and across the country, to roll up their sleeves.

A total of 150,000 appointments are needed to be filled as the country’s blood inventory faces challenges.

"This week is national blood donors week, but we still have a lot of open appointments. We have over 200 open appointments this week along. What we are trying to do is shine a light on the need for new donors," said manager of the Kelowna plasma donor centre Janna Pantella.



Canadian Blood Services says over the course of the pandemic, donor behaviour changed and fewer people are donating regularly.

"As we approach summer people are going out and enjoying the lakes and biking and getting back to all of the activities in the Okanagan, but we need them to remember that the need doesn't stop. We need them to book appointments and come in and donate," Pantella said.



One-in-two people in Canada have either required blood or blood products themselves, or they have a loved one who has needed these life essentials.



Canadian Blood Services says half of people are eligible to donate blood and plasma, yet only 1-in-81 does

"When you book your appointment set aside about 90 minutes from the time you come to the time you leave. During that time we will go through screening, the actual donation process, and then we also send people home wth a bag of snacks," Pantella added.



To donate you can download the GiveBlood app, visit blood.ca, or call 1 888 2DONATE (1-888-236-6283) and book an appointment today.