Road and parking closures in place for Knox Mountain downhill

Photo: Pixabay

Road closures and parking restrictions will be in affect in downtown Kelowna this weekend as the City gets ready to host the annual Knox Mountain Downhill.

As longboard competitors will need the extra space in order to operate the fast-paced event safely, the first 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive — from the base of the mountain to the first lookout — will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday June 17 and will remain closed through the weekend.

During the two-day event, pedestrians taking in the action are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas.

Hikers passing through will be allowed when the downhill course is not being used, giving them access to Apex Trail with the help of on-site volunteers.

Parking will be restricted in the lot at the first lookout area on Knox Mountain Drive throughout the event. However, the main parking lot at the foot of Knox Mountain will remain open to the public.