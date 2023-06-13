Water to be cut to parts of Oyama for repairs

Photo: District of lake Country

The District of Lake Country will be turning off the taps next week in Oyama to complete watermain repairs.

The work will be done on the watermain at the intersection of Todd Road and East Hill Road north and the south end of East Hill Road, Tuesday June 20, 2023 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.



"The project will involve the shutdown of water to all properties within the red highlighted boundary on the attached map. It is recommended that affected house­holds ensure water is available for personal use during the outage," states a news release from the District of Lake Country. Potable water is available free of charge in the park­ing lot at the Winfield Arena.



When the watermain work is done and the water is turned back on, residents can expect discoloured water due to air introduced into the system. The district recommends running outside taps and bathtub faucets to flush your internal plumbing after water services have been reinstated.