Kelowna's mayor says proposed change to downtown height map a waste of time

Photo: City of Kelowna

It's a waste of time, resources and money.

That's how Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas feels about a public hearing to discuss a change to the downtown building height map affecting a handful of properties.

He was in the minority as council voted 6-2 to move the matter to a public hearing.

The issue came out of a question during the 2040 OCP public hearing a year ago in which a property owner on Ellis Street wanted to know why maximum height of his property was reduced from 26 to 20 storeys.

After being asked by council to provide a rationale for the change, staff returned Monday suggesting 15 properties on the east side of Ellis be returned to a maximum height of 26 storeys as part of a new downtown height map.

Rather than go through the time and expense of a public hearing, Dyas said he wanted to see the motion defeated Monday.

"There's a lot of work involved in taking it to a public hearing and my feeling is if an applicant was wanting to go higher than the 20 storeys (allowed) that they have every right to bring it to us and it may be acceptable," said Dyas.

"We may look at it and say this makes good sense the way they have laid this project out and what the design is.

"They have that right right now. What they are applying for when it goes to a public hearing is they have staff approval when it goes before council."

Staff indicted only five of the properties in question would likely be large enough to support a 26 storey building and Dyas said he was concerned of the precedent council could set, prompting consolidation of other properties around those larger lots.

"When I was running in the election I said I had concerns in regards to the variances and how heights had been implemented in the community.

"There was supposed to be a tapered affect down to the water and we don't have that."

Dyas was joined in opposition by Coun. Charlie Hodge.

"I'm not happy with it, I've never been happy with it," said Hodge in reference to larger heights in the downtown core.

"I have a hard time saying yes to this."

Planning director Ryan Smith told council the change is more theoretical, indicating it's hard to know whether anyone in the area will be able to take advantage of the change.

It's not yet clear when a public hearing will be scheduled.