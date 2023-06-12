Coroner's inquest opens into 2017 death of man in Kelowna police custody

Photo: Obituary photo Edward James Waddell

A B.C. Coroner’s inquest that opened Monday into the death of a Kelowna man who died in 2017 while in police custody, was told Edward James Waddell was a “hard, tough man" who had a tender, caring side, but lead a troubled life, was in-and-out of jail and dealt with drug issues.

Waddell, 40, died on April 1, 2017, after being taken into custody following a single-vehicle crash on McCulloch Road the previous afternoon. He was the only occupant of the car.

The inquest was told both a paramedic and a police officer who were both at the scene, they suspected—based on his behaviour and the small size of his pupils—that Waddell was impaired by drugs at the time of the crash.

The RCMP officer, Const. Troy Bevan, told the inquest his specialized training in drug impairment led to him to arrest Waddell, who he took to police cells in the RCMP detachment building, which was then located on Doyle Avenue. Paramedics had checked Waddell for injuries at the scene and other then a slight gash on his face appeared physically unhurt.

But 23-year veteran paramedic Todd Kunz said while Waddell was reluctant to be checked by the paramedics, he did show signs of narcotic impairment, including being, as he described it, “on the nod.” That is where opioid users repeatedly appear to fall asleep by dropping their head, or “nodding off,” only to be re-awoken when spoken to loudly.

Kunz said he tried to convince Waddell to go to the hospital to be checked out but Waddell refused. He said, at the time, Waddell was able to walk about and speak coherently.

Bevan said when he arrived on scene he also witnessed Waddell walking and talking but also notice that he was “on the nod” and also described Waddells pupils as looking like “pinpricks.” He later administered a test for drug impairment and it came back positive for both cannabis and narcotic analgesics.

It was there that Waddell complained of neck pain and Bevan drove him to Kelowna General Hospital to be examined by doctors. The emergency doctor who examined him, Dr. Meredith Davidson, said he complained about neck and chest pain, but after extensive examination, no internal damage was found. No blood work or urine tests were done.

She said Waddell refused medication for the pain but just before he left with Bevan to return to police cells, he agreed to take two Advil tablets.

Bevan discovered Waddell was required to spend weekends in jail in Kelowna as part of a prior sentence, so he took Waddell back to the RCMP detachment and booked him into the cells as it was a Friday and he was due to serve his weekend time.

Back at the cells, he was booked in after a search, in which he stripped to his underwear and put on an orange jumpsuit at 11:15 p.m. March 31. The following day, at 2:40 p.m. he was found unresponsive, according to the Independent Investigations Office, which looks into the any death of any person while in police custody. He could not be revived and died. The Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all occurrences of death or serious injury involving police, later closed the case without issuing a public report.

The coroner’s inquest, slated to run all week, will call a total of 25 witnesses, including paramedics, police officers, doctors, jail guards, city employees, a forensic toxicologist, a pathologist, and senior RCMP policy officers.

The inquest jury is made up of four women and three men. The presiding coroner is Margaret Janzen.

The inquest started with a letter from Waddell’s mother Gwen Mercer. It was read aloud at the inquest by a close family friend, while Mercer watched the proceedings from elsewhere on the live public internet stream of the inquest.

In her letter, Mercer acknowledged her son spent time in prison and had drug issues but said he was a caring, compassionate man who loved his family and was excited at the prospect of becoming a father. At the time of his death, his girlfriend had just learned she was pregnant and he had the word “FATHER” tattooed in capital letters on his arm.

Waddell’s girlfriend Raija Avri appeared by video link. Eight months after his death, she gave birth to a baby boy, said inquest counsel Steven Liu.

Mercer wrote that her son was sent to a “home for wayward boys” at age 14 and was beaten by another boy using a bar of soap wrapped in a sock. She said he developed a “kill or be killed mentality,” and in later life associated with gang members and drug dealers.

She said he was a hard, tough man and put fear into people, but he was also very loyal and caring to those he cared about. His older brother was his hero, he and his younger brother were described as inseparable and he truly loved his younger sister. She said being with family helped him “forget his pain.”

Waddell was described as a man who taught himself to read, loved to cook and even learned to write up contacts to help people. He was a perfectionist and loved dogs and writing.

“He was a poet,” said his mother.

But he was also someone who was never still. Mercer said, looking back she thinks her son may have suffered from ADHD. As a result, jail time for him was agonizing, she said, especially all the time he spent in solitary confinement when in prison.

Avri told the inquest how he cared for her, at first during a long-distance “best friend” relationship, with him in Kelowna and her in Vancouver, prior to them becoming a couple once she moved to the Okanagan with her daughter.

On the day he was in the accident, she said he was supposed to take the couple’s rent money to their landlord but she later learned he did give all the money to the landlord.

The inquest, which will try and determine the facts related to Waddell’s death, will not assign blame or legal responsibility or express any conclusions of law in its decision. The jury, however, may issue recommendations to prevent a death in similar circumstance again.

The inquiry is scheduled to resume on Tuesday morning at the Kelowna courthouse, with testimony from a former detainee of the Kelowna RCMP jail cells—believed to be Waddell’s cellmate at the time of his death—as well as two jail guards and two RCMP officers.